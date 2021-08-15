Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $196.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

