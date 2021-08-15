Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $19.82 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

