ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$51.50

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $34.84 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Analyst Recommendations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

