ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$51.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $34.84 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

