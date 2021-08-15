Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

