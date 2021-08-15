CIBC Lowers Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

AGGZF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

