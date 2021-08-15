Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$53.25

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

