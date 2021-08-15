Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.91.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.57. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$59.62. The firm has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

