CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo (TSE:DCBO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$93.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.30.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$89.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -152.61. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$40.29 and a 1-year high of C$90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.06.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

