DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $183.00 at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $194.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $8,792,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,310,000 after buying an additional 233,018 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.