Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 5,101 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05.

