39,459 Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

