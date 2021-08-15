19,285 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.