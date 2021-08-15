9,799 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR opened at $59.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17.

