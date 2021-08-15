Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Marine Products worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marine Products by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marine Products by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $14.13 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $480.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

