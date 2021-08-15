Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,794 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $90,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.32 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XERS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.