Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

