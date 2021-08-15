Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,743 Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Willis Lease Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.59. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of 339.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

