Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pampa Energía worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of PAM stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.