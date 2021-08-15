Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COFS stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

