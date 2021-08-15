Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Titan International worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TWI stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.