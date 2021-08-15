Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Professional were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Professional by 694.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFHD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $580,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

