Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $194.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.97.

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

