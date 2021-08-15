Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Critical Analysis

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Playtika and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.22 $92.10 million $0.24 101.79 Phunware $10.00 million 6.59 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.49

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.45, suggesting a potential upside of 53.31%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 144.54%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Playtika.

Summary

Playtika beats Phunware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

