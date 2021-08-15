CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.06. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.84.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

