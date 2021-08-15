Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$265.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$231.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.