AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$18.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.93.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.65 million and a PE ratio of 112.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.63.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million. Research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.2526502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

