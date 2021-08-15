Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $3.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $15.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.