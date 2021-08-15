Canaccord Genuity Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.