EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.49. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

