Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

