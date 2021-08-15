TD Securities Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $17.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.