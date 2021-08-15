National Bankshares Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$35.34 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.37.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

