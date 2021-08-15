Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 122.4%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 961.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

