Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

SGBAF opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92. SES has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

