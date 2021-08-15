Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of AND stock opened at C$43.50 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$50.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.39.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.