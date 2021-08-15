Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.55.

Altus Group stock opened at C$68.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$46.70 and a 12 month high of C$68.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

