Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$127.00 at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.46.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at C$128.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.47. The firm has a market cap of C$83.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.45 and a 12 month high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.