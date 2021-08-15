Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

