Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
See Also: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.