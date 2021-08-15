Analyzing Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zendesk alerts:

This table compares Zendesk and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -18.77% -31.88% -6.48% Upwork -5.94% -8.77% -4.85%

This table compares Zendesk and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.03 billion 14.42 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -110.46 Upwork $373.63 million 14.54 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -224.05

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zendesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zendesk and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 0 11 0 3.00 Upwork 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zendesk currently has a consensus target price of $173.09, indicating a potential upside of 39.91%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $63.57, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

Upwork beats Zendesk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.