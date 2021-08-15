Critical Contrast: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) & CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and CMTSU Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.38 -$10.70 million ($0.28) -8.93 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synchronoss Technologies and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 141.20%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Risk & Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -6.80% 16.85% 1.55% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

