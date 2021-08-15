Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 637.20 ($8.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.74. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

