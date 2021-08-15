FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.42 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,131,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

