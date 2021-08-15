National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CRT.UN opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.45 and a 12 month high of C$17.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

