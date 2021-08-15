Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.25 target price (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.34.

FVI opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

