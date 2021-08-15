Chardan Capital Cuts Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $30.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 in the last three months. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.