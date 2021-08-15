Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

