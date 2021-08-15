Zacks Investment Research Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Hold

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,193,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.