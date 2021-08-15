Desjardins Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.