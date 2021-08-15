Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.50 ($80.59).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €79.32 ($93.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €68.37. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €79.26 ($93.25).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

