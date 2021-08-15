Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Increases By 400.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $32.32 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.