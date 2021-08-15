Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Increases By 400.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $32.32 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

